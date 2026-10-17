Paris Saint-Germain turned a one-goal deficit into a three-goal triumph in the closing minutes at La Meinau, beating hosts Strasbourg 3-1 in the seventh round of the French league.

Sixth before kick-off, Luis Enrique's side arrived looking to climb the table. Hugo Oliveira's Strasbourg wanted to steady themselves after two straight defeats.

The hosts struck first on 17 minutes, against the run of play. Giovanni Reyna latched on to a pass from Jessim Yassin, drove into the box and hit it with his left foot. The ball clipped Lucas Hernandez, changed direction and deceived Matvey Safonov on its way into the net.

Paris chased an equaliser before the break and controlled proceedings, but they had no cutting edge in front of goal. Half time arrived with Strasbourg a goal to the good.

Dembele leads the revival

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Strasbourg kept threatening after the restart, and Safonov had to intervene more than once to keep them from doubling the lead. Luis Enrique responded with attacking changes, throwing on Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi among others.

On 72 minutes came a priceless chance to level, the referee pointing to the spot after a video review. Dembele wasted it, his effort drifting past the post and into the side netting.

Paris refused to fold. Dembele whipped in a precise cross from the right on 77 minutes and Illia Zabarnyi, unmarked, finished from close range to make it 1-1.

The comeback was complete on 85 minutes. Hakimi led a counter-attack, Dembele collected the ball, advanced to the edge of the area and drilled a low left-footed shot past Filip Jorgensen for Paris Saint-Germain's first lead of the night.

Strasbourg pushed to get back into it and were caught on one last break, Desire Doue finishing off the move for a third. A 3-1 win, settled by a decisive 13-minute spell.