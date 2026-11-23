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The opening minutes of Al-Shamal's meeting with visitors Al-Ahli brought plenty of drama, putting Al-Ahli stars Firas Al-Buraikan and Ivan Toney to an early test in a game where chances could not be wasted.

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Al-Shamal's clash with visitors Al-Ahli served up an eventful opening, handing Al-Ahli stars Firas Al-Buraikan and Ivan Toney an early test in a game where neither side could afford to waste chances.

The sides meet at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar in the fifth round of the league stage of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.

Both teams need the points to climb the West Zone standings. Al-Ahli went into the match sixth on 8 points, with Al-Shamal eighth on 5 points, according to the table before the round began.

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Al-Ahli didn't wait long to take control. In the 11th minute, Ivan Toney slid a precise through ball that put Firas Al-Buraikan clean through on goal, and the Saudi striker steered it with his left foot into the bottom corner, to the goalkeeper's left, to give his side the lead.

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Toney's clever movement made the goal. He exploited the space behind the Al-Shamal defence and delivered the decisive pass, an early sign of his attacking understanding with Al-Buraikan.

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Al-Shamal tried to hit back straight away. Thiago Silva almost equalised in the 14th minute with a powerful right-footed strike from more than 35 yards, but it flew over the bar.

A controversial penalty

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A minute later, Al-Ahli won a penalty when defender Musab Khader fouled Brazilian Wenderson Galeno inside the box in the 15th minute.

TV replays showed Galeno breaking forward with Khader right behind him. The contact between them was very slight, and that's where the controversy lay. The VAR officials called the referee over to review the incident and, after a discussion between them, he awarded the penalty, handing the Saudi side a golden chance to extend their early lead and pile more pressure on their opponents.

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Ivan Toney stepped up in the 19th minute but couldn't add a second. Goalkeeper Babacar Sik saved and held his weak right-footed effort, keeping Al-Shamal's hopes of getting back into the game alive.

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