Video: Contract length revealed: the first words of Renaissance Berkane's new coach

Portuguese coach Pedro Leitao Brito, known by the nickname "Bobista", wants to lead Renaissance Berkane to more success. He described taking charge as a milestone he cherishes, and set his sights on celebrating silverware with the fans by the end of the season.

Bobista said, in statements published by Renaissance Berkane's official Facebook account on Tuesday: "It is a great honour to be here and to take charge of coaching Renaissance Berkane. We hope our supporters will stand by us during this season."

Speaking further, the 56-year-old added: "I want to achieve many things with Renaissance Berkane, so that we can celebrate at the end of the season with our fans. Dima Berkane."

Moroccan website Elbotola revealed the length of the deal. Renaissance Berkane secured Bobista's signature until 2028 after negotiations that lasted several weeks.

The Portuguese caught the eye at the 2026 World Cup, guiding "the Blue Sharks" out of the group stage on their first appearance at the tournament. They then produced a stunning display to trouble Argentina in the round of 32, only for Messi's teammates to knock them out at the very last gasp, by the narrowest of margins, 3-2 in extra time.