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Video: Chinese girl steals Ronaldo's attention in the Roshn League

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC
Al Nassr FC
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Al-Nassr's popularity rises

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the spotlight before Al-Nassr's tenth-round Roshn Saudi Pro League clash against Neom. A widely shared video caught a striking moment between the Portuguese captain and a Chinese girl who appears to be one of the club's regular supporters.

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Stepping off the Al-Nassr bus, Ronaldo spotted the girl among the fans and looked astonished to see her again. The scene captured the Portuguese star's eye for a face he had grown used to seeing on the team's travels.

He didn't stop at simply noticing her. Ronaldo headed straight for Neom coach Ange Postecoglou and pointed her out, telling the Australian: "Look, boss, that girl is always here!".

The clip lit up X, revealing a spontaneous side to Ronaldo away from the pitch, the competition and the pressures of Roshn Saudi League matches.

That kind of turnout underlines the pull Al-Nassr's games hold. Ronaldo's vast global popularity has turned the club's appearances into a magnet for fans of every nationality, inside Saudi Arabia and beyond.

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