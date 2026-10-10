Chelsea sent a strong message to their Premier League rivals on Saturday evening, thrashing Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge in the sixth round of fixtures. The hosts flew out of the blocks, and England's Jordan Henderson stole the show with two goals on a thrilling attacking night.

From the first whistle, Chelsea gave their guests no chance to breathe. Henderson opened the scoring inside a minute, latching onto a Cole Palmer pass inside the box and finding the net. Morgan Rogers doubled the lead in the third minute with a superb strike that capped an explosive start, the London side imposing their superiority early and tearing up Bournemouth's plans.

The attacking pressure never let up as the second half got under way. João Pedro made it three in the 45th minute, stretching the hosts' lead before Evanilson pulled one back in the 51st to hand his side a flicker of hope.

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Chelsea refused to let their opponents seize the moment. João Pedro struck again in the 67th minute for the fourth, and Henderson delivered the final blow with a direct free-kick in the 70th, completing his brace and rounding off a perfect night.

Henderson owned the occasion. He opened the scoring with an early goal, then completed the five-goal haul from a well-executed set-piece. Palmer, too, played his part in the fast start, his movement and ability to create space in the attacking third helping Chelsea dictate the rhythm from the opening minutes.

For Xabi Alonso, this win delivers a vital morale boost. His side had lost their previous match against Brentford by three unanswered goals, and the response arrived emphatically through five against Bournemouth.

Conceding after the break still gives Alonso something to review, even if the attacking superiority settled the contest beyond doubt.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, took a harsh beating after failing to withstand Chelsea's stormy start. They must now look hard at their defensive errors, especially in those opening minutes that decided so much of the game.

Chelsea walked away with a big win that restored belief in the camp and proved their attack can make the difference when it finds space and sharpness in front of goal.







