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Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Video: Calvert-Lewin outshines England's stars with an exceptional record on the ruins of Manchester United

Leeds United vs Manchester United
Leeds United
Manchester United
Premier League
D. Calvert-Lewin
England

18 goals that tip the scales

Manchester United are still haemorrhaging points in the Premier League. A 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday in the seventh round of fixtures leaves the side's early-season struggles unresolved.

Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock on 35 minutes, pouncing on a low cross from team-mate Youri Tielemans to put United ahead before the break.

Leeds, though, refused to roll over. Six minutes after the restart, Tariq Mahrmovic headed a corner into Dominic Calvert-Lewin's path and the striker found the Manchester United net to level things up on 51 minutes.

Statistics specialists Squawka seized on the England striker's rich vein of form, pointing out that he has scored 18 Premier League goals since the start of last season. No English player has scored more in that time.

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
7511105+516
D
W
L
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
713358-36
D
L
L
W
D
16
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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