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In an instant, the pitch went from a place of training to the stage for a security operation that ended with the arrest of one of Vasco da Gama's stars, in a case that has shaken the whole of Brazilian football.

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Brazilian police arrested Vasco da Gama striker David Correa in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday as part of a major investigation into drug and arms trafficking and money laundering, according to Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police.

Brazilian newspaper "Globo News" confirmed that courts in the state of Espírito Santo, the player's birthplace, ordered the operation. It forms part of Operation "A Tropa", which targets a network suspected of serious crimes.

Video footage showed the striker, still in his training kit, accompanied by a group of officers outside Vasco da Gama's training centre in Jacarepaguá. For the club's supporters, it was a shocking sight.

The officers pulled up at the training centre in two patrol cars shortly before the session was due to begin. Head coach Felipe Maestro and football director Clauber Rocha met them.

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David was already on the pitch when police moved in. They confiscated his mobile phone and refused his request to shower before taking him to the police station.

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The arrest didn't come entirely out of the blue for the authorities, according to the Brazilian newspaper. At the end of October, a court had already ordered the player to hand his passport over to police as part of the same investigation.

In her ruling, Judge Cristina Eller Pimenta Bernardo, of the 5th Criminal Court in Serra, Espírito Santo, cited messages extracted from David's mobile phone and testimony gathered during the investigation. That evidence led her to order the striker's pre-trial detention on suspicion of attempting to obstruct the criminal proceedings.

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The court said conversations between David and Vila Nova defender Heiner in July 2026 included talk of offering money to witnesses. Heiner even suggested recruiting third parties to rob one of them and take their mobile phone.

In an audio recording attributed to David, he said he had offered R$5,000 to a witness to change their testimony. The court also noted that he had transferred R$9,000 to the lawyer of a defendant in an attempted murder case.

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David, known as "DVD", is 31 and has played for Vasco da Gama since 2024. He has made 46 appearances and scored six goals this season. He missed his side's last Brazilian league match, against Bragantino last Sunday.

In an official statement, Vasco da Gama said the player had been taken to the police station on Thursday morning in compliance with a court order. Since learning of the situation, the club said, it had made its legal department available to the player and was following the case closely, awaiting developments and the conclusion of the legal proceedings by the competent authorities.

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Out of respect for due legal process and the investigation into the facts, the club said it would make no further comment on the case for the time being.