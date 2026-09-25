Brazil are still nowhere near stability, and the warning signs keep flashing ahead of the major competitions. After Friday's 1-1 draw against Australia in the friendly at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Carlo Ancelotti's side once again exposed clear problems in their performance, with growing questions over their ability to restore their prestige.

Bournemouth's Ryan spared them an embarrassing defeat with an equaliser in stoppage time. Yet the goal papered over nothing. The Seleção looked lacklustre throughout, wasting chances, lacking a cutting edge in front of goal and betraying a defensive fragility that nearly cost them again.

Nestory Irankunda had put Australia ahead with a superb free kick, punishing the confusion in Brazil's defence. The hosts looked the more disciplined side and kept finding the spaces, while Brazil left gaps everywhere and invited the counterattack.









This performance proved yet again that the rebuild is far from complete. The back line lacked composure and harmony, and Douglas Santos was among the worst culprits, struggling with his positioning, his tackling and his attacking contribution, according to the French website "Foot Mercato".









Up front, there was little to change the picture. Vinicius Junior was well below his level, and Endrick failed to make his mark in the final third before coming off in the 65th minute. Raphinha's decisive pass was one of Brazil's few bright spots, no surprise given how well he has started the season with Barcelona.

The result dragged Ancelotti straight back into the firing line, with the Italian yet to give this team a clear and stable identity. Disappointing results keep piling up. That has only sharpened the doubts over his project, especially given the sky-high expectations around Brazil.

Ancelotti earns an estimated 10 million euros a year and his contract runs until 2030, which raises the bar even higher on his ability to lead Brazil in the fight for the biggest titles.

A shaky defence, an attack without decisiveness, a coach still hunting for the perfect formula: Brazil look stuck in an open-ended rebuild with no clear end in sight. Ancelotti and his players now face a difficult task to restore the character of a team long accustomed to sitting at the summit of world football.







