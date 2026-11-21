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Al-Hilal's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has praised the Roshn Saudi League, saying it resembles the Spanish league, "La Liga", where he spent most of his career before joining Al-Hilal.

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Al-Hilal held a special press conference at Al-Majdiya Sports Centre, inviting 20 children to put their questions to Yassine Bounou and his teammate, Saudi midfielder Mohammed Kanno.

Al-Hilal published part of the session on their YouTube channel. Bounou pointed straight to the climate: "I think the difference between the Roshn League and La Liga is the weather, as it seems different between Spain and Saudi Arabia."

He added: "In some matches there is also a gap between certain clubs, but overall I see the Saudi league as having great competitiveness, like the Spanish league."

Why Al-Hilal rather than any other Roshn League club? The Moroccan goalkeeper didn't hesitate: "Al-Hilal are the giants of Asia and have a great history, and it is an honour for me to be a player in their ranks."

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He continued: "I was extremely proud to move to a club the size of Al-Hilal and to wear their shirt. It was a great honour and I felt a great responsibility. I thank my teammates who welcomed me and made me feel I was among family."

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Asked what sets Al-Hilal's supporters apart from other clubs' fans, Bounou said: "The Al-Hilal fans make you feel that there is no such thing as a small match. They place a great responsibility on you, and that is what always keeps the club at the top, with titles and glory."

His best save? Bounou picked the stop he made in the 4-3 win over Manchester City in the round of 16 at the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

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He wouldn't name a single striker he'd like to play against, though: "I have faced many strikers and facing them was an honour for me. There is no particular striker I want to face, but I have been honoured to face all the great strikers who have played against me."

Finally, he opened up about life beyond the pitch: "Away from football, I love cycling. If I worked in something other than football, I might have become a teacher like my father. I have loved goalkeeping since I was young because of the gloves, and if I had played in a position other than goalkeeper, I would have been a striker."

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Bounou arrived from Spanish side Sevilla in the summer of 2023 and has since helped Al-Hilal win 5 titles. The 2024 Roshn League tops the list, alongside two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

Spain had been home for most of his career before that. He joined Atletico Madrid's reserve team from Morocco's Wydad in the summer of 2012, and Atletico promoted him to the first team at the start of the following season.

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Chances were scarce in the Spanish capital, though. He went on loan to Real Zaragoza, then joined Girona permanently, before moving on to Sevilla, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career between 2019 and 2023.

His greatest achievement with the Andalusian side was winning the Europa League twice, in 2020 and 2023, before he left directly for Al-Hilal.