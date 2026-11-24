Manchester City escaped what had looked like a home defeat in front of their own fans against Napoli, snatching a late 2-2 draw in Tuesday's meeting between the sides in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.
Rasmus Hojlund put Napoli ahead in the 55th minute. Gilmour drove forward and found Hojlund, who worked enough space away from Guehi and fired a powerful shot past Donnarumma into the far corner.
City hit back through a superb goal from Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi, his first for the English side.
It came in the 67th minute from another well-worked short corner. Doku cut the ball back to the unmarked Bouaddi inside the box, and he lashed a brilliant first-time shot into the net.
Napoli struck again in the 76th minute through Noa Lang. Politano fed Spinazzola on the right, and his excellent cross found Lang unmarked. Lang turned it past Donnarumma with a stunning finish.
Napoli looked set for the win. Then, in the 86th minute, Rayan Cherki struck the equaliser for Manchester City.
City move on to 10 points in sixth place. Napoli have 4 points and sit 27th.
A notable run for Manchester City
City's winless run in all competitions now stretches to five matches after they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Napoli in an entertaining second half at the Etihad Stadium.
The visitors had never won away against an English side. They opened the scoring in the 55th minute when former Manchester United striker Hojlund came back to haunt his old rivals, driving a powerful shot past Donnarumma.
City responded midway through the second half. Bouaddi's superb first-time effort brought the first senior goal of his career.
Napoli recorded an xG (expected goals) of 0.61 to City's 1.41, yet they restored their lead in the 76th minute with a swift counter-attack. They caught O'Reilly out of position, allowing Spinazzola to break forward and cross for Lang to fire straight into the net.
But the hosts found another answer four minutes from the end of normal time. Cherki burst into the box and beat goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.
City pushed late for a winner but couldn't find one in front of their own fans.
There's little time to regroup. City travel to face Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday in an eagerly awaited, high-stakes clash.
Napoli visit Sassuolo the same day, looking to climb the Serie A table from eighth place.
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
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