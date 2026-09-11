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FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-BODO/GLIMTAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Video: bizarre reaction from Olise after his brace in the Champions League

M. Olise
Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bayern Munich
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League
France
Germany
Norway

Bayern star behaves coolly in front of the camera, in contrast to his enthusiasm on the pitch

Bayern Munich could hardly have asked for a better start to their Champions League campaign, thrashing Norway's Bodo/Glimt 5-0 in a match lit up by France's Michael Olise.

Olise scored twice, one of them a stunning strike, and set up another goal. It was another reminder of just how vital he has become to Vincent Kompany's side.

DAZN caught up with the Frenchman afterwards and asked about his brilliant goal. Olise stayed as cool as ever. His answer was brief.

"I don't know," he said coldly.

Pressed again with "How did that happen?", he replied: "I struck the ball, and it ended up in the net, or it didn't.. I'm not the only player who scores goals, and I don't think so."

Bundesliga
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Eliteserien
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
Sandefjord crest
Sandefjord
SAN

The reporter's frustration grew as Olise batted away question after question with short, flat answers. Two goals, an assist and a standout display, yet barely a word to show for it.

He was one of the brightest stars of Bayern's European night. The numbers did the talking, and Olise saw no reason to add to them in front of the cameras.

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