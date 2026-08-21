France's Karim Benzema, striker of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, has settled the controversy over reports linking him with a departure from the "Boss" during the current summer transfer window.

Benzema joined Al-Hilal in the last winter window after terminating his contract with Al-Ittihad. The links with an exit followed his struggles to adapt to the playing style of Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Read also: Walid Al-Farraj opens fire: I don't know why Benzema is here!



Speaking to the media after the Al-Fayha match, Benzema said: "I am staying with Al-Hilal up to this moment, and it is the contract that binds me to the club, and I try to give everything I have with the team."

He added: "There is nothing new on this matter, and up to this moment I am a player within the ranks of Al-Hilal, and I will try to continue working in the best possible way."

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Quizzed on his lack of goals, the French striker said: "Football is not just goals, there are many roles that can be performed and I do that, and the most important thing is achieving victories."

He concluded: "We are moving at a good pace so far, and we have achieved 3 victories, two in the Roshn League and a win in the King's Cup, and our aim is to continue working in the same manner."

Reports had claimed Benzema demanded all of his salaries be paid before he would agree to leave Al-Hilal.