Video: Behind the scenes of Consesao’s ‘heated’ altercation with a Jeddah United fan

The match between Al-Ittihad Jeddah and Al-Hazm, which took place on Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, saw a heated altercation between Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição and a fan, sparking widespread controversy among spectators and adding tension to the atmosphere of the match.

The TV broadcast camera captured Conceição in a state of extreme anger after substitute Abdulrahman Al-Aboud scored the opening goal, as he headed towards the ‘Al-Amid’ stand and continued to gesticulate, before the situation was defused.

After the match, Consesao went to the stands and hugged one of the fans, revealing that there had been a dispute between the two during the match.

The programme “Action with Walid” spoke to the fan in question to discuss the details of the dispute, and he said: “I confronted Consesao during the match and demanded he leave the club to create a technical shake-up before returning to the Asian elite competitions.”

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He added: “Conselho attacked me fiercely after scoring the opening goal against Al-Hazm, but he came back to apologise for his behaviour after the match.”

He concluded: “Conselho explained to me that the team is going through a difficult period, and called for everyone’s support to get out of this downward spiral.”