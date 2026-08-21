Al-Ittihad legend Mohamed Noor let rip over the past few hours, leaving one of Al-Nassr's media figures red-faced over the subject of Al-Hilal's signings.

Several hot topics have set the clubs alight in recent days, with each side desperate to strengthen its ranks with the biggest deals of the ongoing transfer window.

Read also: Video: Benzema: I am staying with Al-Hilal, and football is not about goals!

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme, Noor said: "Al-Hilal has huge purchasing power, as evidenced by the fact that they let go of Malcom, one of the club's strongest pillars, in order to bring in a new signing."

Those comments drew Motaeb Al-Hazzaa, the media figure close to Al-Nassr, into the conversation. He said: "True, I don't know why Al-Hilal is complaining, captain. This is very strange."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Noor hit back. "I know what you are getting at with this argument, but you should focus on your own team. I am speaking about the matter in general terms, as every club has complete freedom in what it does."

Al-Hilal boast one of the strongest squads in Asia, arguably better than those of several major European clubs.