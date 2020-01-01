Bayern München

VIDEO: Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller takes worst corner ever

Last updated
The versatile attacker endured an embarrassing moment in his side's DFB Pokal victory over Schalke this week

Thomas Muller is good at a lot of things on a football pitch.

The Bayern Munich star has impressive stamina, a tendency to always pop up in the right position in front of goal and has a great eye for his team-mates.

Article continues below

Taking a corner-kick, however, appears to be something the 30-year-old hasn't mastered quite yet.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Even though Bayern beat Schalke 1-0 in this week's DFB Pokal quarter-final, it was a night to forget for Muller as he was responsible for quite possible the worst corner in the history of the game.

    Close