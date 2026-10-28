Video: Bayern Munich honour Harry Kane in royal fashion

This was no ordinary night at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich's fortress. Before the cup tie against Magdeburg kicked off, German football paused to honour its new king, Harry Kane.

A guard of honour. Warm applause from team-mates turned guardians of the gold. And Harry Kane at the centre of it all, lifting the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career. Bayern's history books will immortalise this one.

Bayern laid on a legendary reception for their English star after his Ballon d'Or crowning, staged before their German Cup second-round tie against Magdeburg.

Exceptional scenes unfolded as the Bayern players lined up in a guard of honour to salute their captain. Kane stepped onto the pitch carrying the most prestigious prize in football, roared on by the Bavarian fans who packed the stands.

The tribute came just days after Kane edged out Kylian Mbappe to claim the Ballon d'Or by a narrow margin. It is his first, and it makes him the first English player to win the award in a Bayern shirt.

Now the celebrations give way to a crucial clash. Bayern host Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena in the second round of the German Cup, with the Ballon d'Or holder chasing more of his brilliant form to drive his side into the next round.



