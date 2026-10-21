Video: Arsenal's standout star leaves the Bayern Munich match injured, and his replacement finds the net

Arsenal suffered a brutal early blow against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Bukayo Saka made a distinctive impression in the opening minutes, only to fall to the ground after 10 minutes and immediately call for treatment.

Mikel Arteta responded by replacing him with Eberechi Eze, stripping the Gunners of one of their most prominent stars.

Saka limped off, the severity of the pain raising fears over the nature of his injury.

Eze, the man brought on to replace him, then struck Arsenal's opener in the 25th minute.

Odegaard slipped a superb ball down the left wing. Eze took it beautifully, surged into the penalty area and lashed it past Neuer.

The assistant referee flagged for offside, but the video technology confirmed the goal.







