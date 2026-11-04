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FBL-EUR-C1-PRAGUE-ARSENALAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: Arsenal return to winning ways in Europe at Slavia Prague's home ground

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Slavia Prague
Arsenal
Champions League
Czechia
England

A hard-fought win

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League after securing a precious 2-1 victory over hosts Slavia Prague on Wednesday evening, in the fourth round of the league phase of the continental competition.

Having drawn 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the previous round, the Gunners bounced back to claim their third win. That takes them to 10 points in third place, two points behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, remain frozen on a single point in 34th place in the competition standings.

Noni Madueke (9') and Viktor Gyokeres (38') scored Arsenal's two goals, while Viktor Novak (90') netted Slavia Prague's only reply.

 

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The visitors dominated the first half and went in two goals up at the break.

Then everything shifted. Invincible before the interval, Arsenal spent most of the second half looking like a side ready to throw it all away.

Novak pulled one back in the final minutes, piling the pressure on, but the whistle came to confirm a precious win.

 

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