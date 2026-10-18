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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Video: "Archivo VAR" springs a surprise regarding the Arda Guler incident against Sevilla

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Spain

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Fresh details have emerged from "Archivo VAR" on the controversial flashpoint between Real Madrid's Turkish playmaker Arda Guler and Sevilla's Pequi Fernandez in the ninth round of the Spanish league, with the Andalusian side's players demanding a red card after an elbow strike.

According to "Archivo VAR", the Video Assistant Referee room could not intervene. Officials spent two minutes and 20 seconds working through every available camera angle. Not one shot clearly showed the point of contact between Guler's elbow and his opponent, nor the force behind it, leaving the case impossible to assess conclusively.

It all started in the 24th minute. Pequi Fernandez tugged Guler's shirt during an attack, the Turk swung an elbow at him, and the Sevilla man went down. His team-mates surrounded the referee demanding a sending off.

Video technology reviewed the case, yet Guler escaped without even a yellow, let alone a red. The room can only step in when a player deserves a dismissal.

Five minutes later, Guler put Real Madrid ahead. That 29th-minute goal only sharpened the row, with questions still hanging over whether the challenge merited a red card and how much the refereeing call shaped the match.

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