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Tension was clearly visible at Chelsea after their heavy 4-1 defeat by Leeds United, when Englishman Cole Palmer became involved in a heated exchange with his Brazilian team-mate João Pedro as he left the Stamford Bridge pitch. The incident raised questions about the nature of the disagreement between the two players and cast a further shadow over a difficult night for the London club in front of their own supporters.

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The Athletic's Simon Johnson spotted it. Posting on X, the English journalist reported that Palmer appeared to exchange angry words with João Pedro as he left the pitch after the final whistle. The visitors had just inflicted a painful scoreline on Chelsea, and frustration hung heavy over the London club.

What made the scene stranger was that João Pedro wasn't even in the squad. An injury had ruled him out of the game, but he still turned up at Stamford Bridge to watch his team-mates from the stands. Then, as Palmer walked off, the pair clashed, and fans and observers quickly zeroed in on the moment.

Johnson gave no further details. He didn't say what the two players said to each other, or what exactly set Palmer off. That makes it hard to say for certain that the pair have fallen out. All anyone saw was an exchange that looked heated, with no clue as to its background or whether it had anything to do with the match and its result.

It followed one of Chelsea's worst nights on home soil. Leeds United beat them 4-1, dominating the contest and making the most of the chances that came their way. The hosts struggled to cope with their opponents' attacks and couldn't avoid a heavy defeat that has put the team's performance under scrutiny.

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The result has piled more pressure on Chelsea. This wasn't simply a one-off slip-up: the defeat came with scenes that laid bare the scale of frustration within the squad over the performance and the result. Palmer's spat with João Pedro became part of that wider picture. Supporters had wanted a strong response from the players on the pitch and a far better handle on the opposition.