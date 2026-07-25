A friendly between France's Metz and the Netherlands' Fortuna Sittard on Saturday produced an unprecedented scene. The referee fell to the ground after a heated exchange between the players and was forced to leave the pitch for good at half-time.

It happened at the Schlossberg stadium in the town of Forbach, in the Moselle department, in the 40th minute. A Metz player tugged the shirt of a Dutch opponent in midfield, sparking a fierce verbal row that spilled over into a tangle of bodies.

A sudden fall onto her back

Referee Mrs Demonceau moved in to separate them. A group of players caught her unintentionally, and she fell suddenly onto her back, staying down for some time as she clutched her arm.

Assistants and security staff rushed in to calm things and check on her injury. After a few minutes of hesitation, the substitute referee took charge.

Substituted in the first half

Demonceau, who was meant to officiate the whole match, was moved to the touchline before leaving the pitch for good at the end of the first half.

One of the assistant referees stepped in to see the game out. Fortuna grabbed an early equaliser for 1-1 just before the break, but Metz sealed a 3-1 win through a Gauthier Hein brace and a Pape Moussa Fall goal.