Video: an emotional message from Messi in his final moments with the Argentina national team

A video released today has revealed Lionel Messi's message during his final moments in an Argentina shirt, following the Inter Miami star's international retirement.

"Mundo Deportivo" reported that Messi's chapter with the Argentina national football team has come to an end, at least for now. Last Tuesday he played his final match with the Albiceleste at El Monumental against Benin, on a night nobody there will forget.

Adidas have now released previously unpublished footage of the last moments Leo spent wearing his favourite shirt.

What would he tell his younger self? "Enjoy it. Enjoy things more. In truth, I don't know whether I was fully aware of everything I achieved in the world of football." Leo goes on to explain what every call-up to represent his country meant to him.

He continued in a video published today: "I enjoyed coming here. I spent more than twenty years here, and it is not easy to leave. Thank you, Argentina, for sharing all these years with me."

The Inter Miami player concluded: "It has been a great honour for me to wear this shirt and to defend it with everything I have. I lost, and I won, but wearing this shirt remains the most important thing, and that is how I always tried to defend it."







