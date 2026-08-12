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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Video: amid Arsenal's interest: Barcelona star's agent discusses his future with the club

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The future of the France defender is now in doubt

Jonathan Kebe, agent of the Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, appeared inside the "Joan Gamper" sports city today, Wednesday, at a time when speculation has grown over the player's future and a possible departure from the Catalan club this summer.

The journalist Gérard Romero, speaking via the "Jijantes" platform, reported Kebe's presence at Barcelona's facilities. His visit comes as Arsenal step up their interest in Koundé.

Kebe appears to be seeking clarity on the French star's future at Barcelona, and on what the Catalan club is planning for the rest of the transfer window.

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Recent Spanish reports say Arsenal are monitoring Koundé's situation. The English side need to strengthen their defence, especially after William Saliba's injury.

Versatility makes Koundé an attractive option for the manager Mikel Arteta. He can play as a centre-back or as a right-back.

A move for Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, meanwhile, has grown complicated, with financial demands exceeding 75 million euros.

The Catalan newspaper "Sport" had indicated that Barcelona may be prepared to consider a suitable offer for Koundé, as part of restructuring their defence and freeing up funds for other deals.

The player's stance, though, looks rather different so far. He still leans towards staying at Barcelona.


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