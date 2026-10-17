Napoli continued their decline this season after suffering another defeat in Serie A, going down 1-0 to hosts Venezia in the seventh round on Saturday afternoon.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have now lost five of their first nine matches in all competitions this season, against two wins and one draw.

That's Napoli's worst start since 2001-02. Back then the club were in the Italian second division, picking up two wins and two draws against five defeats in their first nine games under Italian coach Luigi De Canio.

Pressure is piling on Allegri to turn it around, and he knows how quickly these things unravel. Last season at Milan went badly, the team missed out on the Champions League and the Italian coach lost his job.

A second straight league defeat, and a third in a row across all competitions, leaves Napoli stuck on 10 points in ninth for now.