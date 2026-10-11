Video: Ali Al-Bulaihi enters Roshn League history with a shocking sending off!

Ali Al-Bulaihi is at it again. The Saudi defender was sent off during Al-Shabab's meeting with Al-Taawoun, leaving his side to finish the match with ten men and dragging his red-card record in the Saudi Pro League back under the microscope.

The dismissal arrived in the 33rd minute, after Al-Bulaihi brought down Al-Taawoun's Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi as he broke towards goal. The referee checked the incident through the video assistant referee technology "VAR" and produced the red card for denying the forward a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Football statistics specialists "Opta" put Al-Bulaihi on 5 dismissals in the Saudi Pro League since the 2009-2010 season. That equals the second-highest total in the competition, level with 8 other players, and hands the Saudi defender another unwanted record.

Only Mohammed Al-Khabrani sits above him. The Al-Khabrani tally stands at 7 red cards since the 2009-2010 season, ahead of the group of nine on 5 apiece that now includes Al-Bulaihi.

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These two clubs have made a habit of it. The last four matches between Al-Shabab and Al-Taawoun have produced four red cards, collected by Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdullah Matouq, Mohammed Al-Shuwairekh and Brazilian Andre Girotto.

Al-Bulaihi now carries another dismissal on his Pro League record, and Al-Shabab had to solve an extra problem after losing a defender so early against Al-Taawoun. The numbers shine a light on two things: how often players walk in this fixture, and the total the Saudi defender has built up over the past few years.