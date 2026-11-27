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Al-Qadsiah have gone top of the Roshn Saudi League ahead of their big clash with Al-Nassr, as they wait on the result of the capital's other giants, Al-Hilal.

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Al-Qadsiah saw off visitors Al-Fayha 2-0 at Al-Ettifaq's stadium in Dammam on Friday in round 13 of the Roshn League.

For 70 minutes it stayed goalless. Al-Qadsiah were in real danger of dropping points, unable to find a way past the Al-Fayha defence.

Then Saudi winger Turki Al-Ammar broke Al-Fayha's resistance in the 71st minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the box and lashed a powerful right-footed shot into the net.

Right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat added the second in the 88th minute with a carbon copy. From the same angle on the edge of the area, he struck a left-footed shot into the Al-Fayha net.

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That made it two league wins in a row for Al-Qadsiah since their second defeat of the season, a 3-2 loss to Al-Hilal on 23 October in round 11.

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The result lifts them to the top of the Saudi league table, for now at least. They're on 31 points, one clear of Al-Hilal, who have played two games fewer.

The Eastern Province side have won 10 of their 13 Roshn League matches this season and drawn one. Their only two defeats came against Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

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Al-Hilal could reclaim top spot on Saturday if they win away at Al-Ettifaq when the two sides meet in Dammam in round 13.

Al-Nassr could draw level on points with Al-Qadsiah too, if they beat Al-Hazm on Saturday at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, also in round 13.

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If that happens, next week's game will be a fiery one. Al-Nassr host Al-Qadsiah next Friday at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh in round 14 of the Roshn League.

Al-Nassr fans have every reason to dread the fixture. Al-Qadsiah beat the Riyadh side home and away in the league last season, even though Al-Nassr went on to win the title after a seven-year wait.

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The defeat leaves Al-Fayha on 11 points in 13th place in the Roshn League table. They've won only two of their 13 matches, drawing five and losing six.

Al-Fayha need to turn things around quickly, with the fight to avoid relegation to the Saudi First Division League heating up this season.