Al Nassr didn't get a single mention. Asked to name the side closest to lifting the Saudi Super Cup, the panel on "Dawrina Ghair" came up with a spread of candidates, and not one of the guests picked "Al-Alami", raising questions about the club's chances of competing for the trophy.

Broadcaster Khaled Al-Shanif, who presents "Dawrina Ghair", kicked things off by asking his guests who they expected to be crowned Saudi Super Cup winners. The answers split three ways: Al Ahli, the winner of the Al Ahli-Al Qadsiah tie, and Al Qadsiah outright.

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Former Saudi football star Nasser Al-Shamrani backed Al Ahli as the side best prepared to win the title, convinced "Al-Raqi" can produce strong performances during the competition and settle the matches they play.

Ahmed Ateef took a different route. He reckoned the winner of the meeting between Al Ahli and Al Qadsiah would be closest to the trophy, refusing to favour either before the awaited fixture is played.

Manaf Abu Shaqeer went for Al Qadsiah, the boldest call of the lot on the identity of the champion. Al Nassr, again, featured nowhere.

Those picks point to a wide-open race, with the pundits unable to agree on who sits closest to the trophy.

Nominations won't decide anything, though. The pitch will, and Al Nassr's absence from the guests' predictions counts for little against results and performances in the decisive matches.

Kuwait hosts the Saudi Super Cup from 19 to 23 December 2026 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, with four clubs involved: Al Nassr, Al Ahli, Al Qadsiah and Al Khaleej.

The draw paired Al Ahli with Al Qadsiah in the first semi-final. Al Nassr face Al Khaleej in the second, with the two winners going through to the final to compete for the title.