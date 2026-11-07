Fahad Al-Hariafi, the former Al-Nassr star, has made strong statements regarding "the Global Club's" ambitions this season, ruling out its ability to compete for the AFC Champions League Elite title with the current squad and insisting the team needs impactful reinforcements before taking on the biggest challenges.

Pessimism over Al-Nassr's continental chances runs deep for Al-Hariafi. He reckons domestic titles are a more realistic target, pointing to the technical gaps in the squad and the difficulty of grinding through a tournament as long as the AFC Champions League Elite without the right alternatives.

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Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", the former Al-Nassr star said: "Al-Nassr needs to sign a left-back. I am pessimistic to the extent that I would say I am more realistic, and I hope Al-Nassr wins the Saudi Super Cup and then the league, but I say to the fans: forget the AFC Champions League Elite."

He added: "The tournament that requires long-distance stamina is difficult with the current team and without reinforcements. If Kingsley Coman returns, we will take on Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal, but the team has many needs and must be strengthened." He also took aim at the club's transfer dealings, saying: "I wish they had kept Brozovic and had not signed Samuel Costa."

His aim, he insisted, is not to demoralise Al-Nassr's fans. He simply believes the technical state of the team demands a realistic ceiling on ambitions. "If Al-Nassr wins the Super Cup, its season will be successful and wonderful with the current names," he said, casting the competition as a chance to salvage the campaign and land an early title.

Kuwait hosts the Saudi Super Cup from 19 to 23 December 2026, with Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Khaleej all involved.

The draw pitted Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej on the 20th, with Al-Ahli meeting Al-Qadsiah on the 19th of the same month at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. Qualify for the final on the 23rd and the Global Club would face the winner of the other tie, leaving them two wins from the trophy.

Al-Hariafi then turned his fire on Al-Ahli's Dutch coach Marino Pusic. "He does not satisfy the ambitions of Al-Raqi's fans and has not offered anything to his credit with the team, and he fields players who do not deserve to play, so he must correct the situation or leave," he said.