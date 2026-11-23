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Saudi side Al-Ittihad regained their balance in the AFC Champions League Elite with an important 2-0 win over Uzbek club Pakhtakor on the evening of Monday 23 November 2026, in the fifth round of the competition. The result ended the frustration that followed their heavy defeat to Emirati side Al Ain in the previous round.

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Saudi side Al-Ittihad got their AFC Champions League Elite campaign back on an even keel on Monday evening, 23 November 2026, beating Uzbek club Pakhtakor 2-0 in the fifth round of the competition. The win ended the frustration that followed their heavy defeat to Emirati side Al Ain last time out.

Al-Ittihad went into the game looking to make amends with their supporters and rebuild confidence after a painful 4-1 defeat to Al Ain. That result had heaped pressure on Danish coach Jens Fissing, particularly with the team slipping down the West Region standings and badly needing points to keep their route to the knockout stages from getting complicated.

They didn't wait long to make their superiority count. Houssem Aouar started an attacking move in the seventh minute, Marwan Al-Sahafi flicked a backheel into the path of Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, and the Saudi full-back fired a powerful shot into the net to give the hosts an early lead.

The hosts pushed for a second. Aouar almost doubled the lead in the 15th minute, but his shot struck the crossbar. Al-Sahafi kept troubling the Pakhtakor defence, who leaned on goalkeeper Vladimir Nazarov to keep the danger at bay. Predrag Rajković, meanwhile, had to step in more than once to protect his side's lead before half-time.

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Al-Ittihad struck again early in the second half. Mokhtar Ali's shot came back off the goalkeeper's left post in the 47th minute, and George Ilenikhena pounced on the rebound, finishing first time to give his side a comfortable cushion.

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From there, Al-Ittihad managed the game calmly and protected their lead. Pakhtakor couldn't make their efforts count, and the Saudi side saw out a 2-0 win to return to winning ways in continental competition.

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Al-Ittihad get back on track after Al Ain shock

This result matters. It came straight after one of Al-Ittihad's worst continental performances of the season, a 4-1 defeat to Emirati side Al Ain in the fourth round that left them tenth at the time with 4 points and needing a win in their next game to revive their hopes in the competition.

That loss left coach Jens Fissing facing criticism and pressure, but he took full responsibility for the result. He admitted his team had made costly mistakes, and said fatigue and a shorter preparation period than their opponents had affected the players' readiness. Developing the team, he stressed, requires gradual work rather than quick fixes or immediate changes.

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Victory over Pakhtakor gives the coach some breathing space and shows Al-Ittihad can shake off their continental stumble. They looked more solid, scoring early and again at the start of the second half before keeping a clean sheet to the final whistle.

Al-Ittihad's position in the AFC Champions League Elite

Al-Ittihad now have 7 points from five rounds: two wins, one draw and two defeats in the league stage. That puts them eighth in the West Region standings, according to the table published after the match.

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It's an important step in the qualification picture, but nothing is settled yet. They still need to keep picking up points in the coming rounds to secure a place in the last 16 and avoid getting caught up in complicated calculations during the decisive phase of the competition.

The win has brought some calm back to the squad, but Fissing's challenges go beyond moving on from the Al Ain defeat. Al-Ittihad must maintain this level and rediscover their continental character. Otherwise, the victory over Pakhtakor could prove nothing more than a temporary revival.