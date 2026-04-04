Video: Al-Hilal's blunders leave Yassine Bounou stunned against Al-Taawoun

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, of Al-Hilal, suffered a sudden injury during his team’s match against Al-Taawoun on Saturday evening, in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League.

Al-Hilal conceded the equaliser to Al-Taawoun in the 55th minute of the second half, courtesy of a superb header from André Gerotto.

Giruto returned to score the second goal with another header in the 67th minute of the second half.

Bono’s net was breached on both occasions due to poor marking by Al-Hilal players on crosses, something that is nothing new for Italian manager Simone Inzaghi’s men.

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Al-Hilal consistently struggle with crosses, which invariably undermine the efforts of Bono, who has been performing impressively, but the poor quality of the back line dominates the picture.

Bono had kept a clean sheet in the last two matches against Al-Najma (4-0) and Al-Fateh (1-0), before conceding a brace against Al-Taawoun.