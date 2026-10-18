Video: Al-Fateh collapsed in 15 minutes: Al-Khaleej light up the Roshn League with a stunning comeback

Two goals down at Al-Fateh, Al-Khaleej simply refused to go quietly. They struck three times in the closing minutes on Sunday evening to snatch a 3-2 win, the clincher arriving deep in stoppage time, in one of the wildest matches round ten of the Saudi Roshn League has served up.

Al-Fateh started strongly and turned that early control into the opening goal, Lukas Haraslin finding the net on 33 minutes to send the hosts in 1-0 up at the break.









The second half brought more of the same. Wilfried Kanga doubled the lead on 60 minutes and Al-Fateh looked certain of all three points. Then everything changed.









Moussa Barrow lit the fuse on 78 minutes, halving the deficit and giving Al-Khaleej something to cling to. Joshua King levelled six minutes later as the ground began to boil.

















A draw looked the likeliest outcome until Omar Mascarell landed the final blow, lashing home the winner in the 90+3rd minute. Al-Khaleej had been two goals adrift until the 78th. They walked off with all three points.









The victory lifts Al-Khaleej to 12 points and tenth in the Saudi Roshn League table. Al-Fateh stay stuck on 6 and drop to 16th.