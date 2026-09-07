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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Deayea: Inzaghi is destroying Al-Hilal, and the reason for Benzema's ruin!

Al Hilal vs Neom SC
Al Hilal
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

Explosive statements from the former Al-Hilal goalkeeper

Mohammed Al-Deayea has launched an attack on Simone Inzaghi. The former Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia goalkeeper insists the Italian's continued presence at Al-Zaeem could stand in the way of winning titles in the coming period.

Read also.. After the Bono shock.. Koulibaly and Al-Owais land Al-Hilal in trouble against Neom
Speaking on the "Doreena Ghair" programme, Al-Deayea reacted to the surprise defeat Al-Hilal suffered against Neom by two goals to nil in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Deayea said: "As I mentioned last season, it is difficult for me to be optimistic with Inzaghi present, and his continuation means the club will not win the league or the AFC Champions League Elite."

"The management builds and Inzaghi demolishes, and this became clearly apparent from last season," the former Al-Hilal goalkeeper added. "The management gave him everything, and had any other coach been in his place, he would have achieved incredible results."

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

The former stopper also tackled why some players have failed to perform at the expected level under the Italian, saying: "The reason for some players failing with Inzaghi is the absence of a clear method, and it is the reason for the departure of Benzema and some other names."

These comments land in the wake of Al-Hilal's first defeat this season. The loss halted the team's unbeaten run and opened the door to wide-ranging criticism of the performance and Inzaghi's technical decisions.

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