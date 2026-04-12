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Video: Al-Da'ee sets a condition for Al-Hilal to be crowned champions of the Roshen League

Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

What did the former Al-Zaeem goalkeeper say?

Mohammed Al-Deayea, Al-Hilal’s former goalkeeper, says the club must meet one key condition to overhaul Al-Nassr and win the Roshen League. He also attributes past defeats to Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Al-Hilal currently sit second in the Roshen League with 68 points, five adrift of leaders Al-Nassr (73), with six matches left.

Speaking on the programme “Dourina Ghair”, Al-Da’ee stated: “If Simone Inzaghi maintains the same Al-Hilal line-up against Al-Khulood in the remaining matches, I believe he will win the title.”

Read also... More than just a mistake... Refereeing disaster sparks controversy and threatens Al-Ahli Saudi’s title hopes

However, he warned that if the Italian reverted to his previous tactics, the title would slip away, citing several avoidable draws that had already cost the team an early championship.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Sadd crest
Al-Sadd
ALS

He then stressed that Al-Hilal’s remaining fixtures are more straightforward than Al-Nassr’s, adding that the title is within reach if the team capitalises on its schedule and Al-Alamy suffer a setback against them.

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