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Al-Ahli fans gave Dutch coach Marino Pusic, the first team's head coach, his most miserable night in the Roshn Saudi League, despite the win over Al-Taawoun.

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Al-Ahli beat visitors Al-Taawoun 3-1 at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday in round 13 of the Roshn Saudi League.

The win did little for Pusic. For more than 90 minutes he listened to chants calling for his dismissal as first-team head coach, and it made for his most miserable night in the job.

Al-Ahli's supporters chose the Al-Taawoun game as the stage for their demand that the Dutch coach be sacked. It started with a boycott: unlike in previous matches, the stands at Al-Inma Stadium were sparsely filled.

Those who did turn up became a thorn in the side of the former Shakhtar coach. They chanted against him before kick-off, throughout the match, at half-time and even after the final whistle.

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They got creative, too. The fans sang their chants in several different ways, with a variety of tunes built around a single phrase: "Pusic out".

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Pusic simply smiled. He carried on giving instructions to his players and made no attempt to get into a confrontation with the crowd.

The protest follows a revelation from Mohammed Al Hashem, a reporter for Saudi League broadcaster Thmanyah, who confirmed that the Al-Ahli Fans' Association intends to step down from leading the team's support in the coming period , an escalation designed to show their anger at the Dutch coach staying in charge.

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Supporters had already launched a strong social media campaign under the slogan "Pusic's departure is our demand", calling for the Dutch coach to go given the team's current poor results.

That campaign gathered pace after Al-Ahli's heavy 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab in round 12 of the Roshn Saudi League.

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The criticism eased when Al-Ahli beat visitors Al-Nassr 3-1 at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah last Friday, in the postponed ninth-round fixture of the Roshn League.

It didn't last. Al-Ahli's surprise 3-2 defeat to Qatari side Al-Shamal last Monday, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, reignited the anger.

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Some reports had suggested the Al-Ahli board wanted to sack Pusic before the Clasico against Al-Nassr. The club's financial crisis and a large release clause in the Dutch coach's contract stopped them.

Pusic took over as Al-Ahli head coach last August, succeeding German Matthias Jaissle, who left unexpectedly to take charge of Newcastle United.

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In 20 matches in charge of the Jeddah club, he has won 12, drawn two and lost six.

Al-Ahli sit fourth in the Saudi League table with 27 points from nine wins and four defeats, a full six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.