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Al Hilal v Al Gharafa - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: after two red cards and fierce clashes, Al Hilal begin their Asian campaign with a thrilling win over Al-Gharafa

Al Hilal vs Al-Gharafa
Al Hilal
Al-Gharafa
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia edged their Qatari guests Al-Gharafa 2-1 tonight at Kingdom Arena, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ruben Neves put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot deep into first-half stoppage time, in the 45+3rd minute.



Al-Gharafa pushed for an equaliser after the break, but Al-Hilal carried the greater threat and spurned a string of clear openings.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic doubled the lead in the 73rd minute, meeting a Neves cross with a fine header.



Alaeddine Hassan pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time, a superb strike from outside the box that beat Yassine Bounou.



The win hands Al-Hilal their first 3 points and lifts them to third in the AFC Champions League Elite standings. Al-Gharafa stay pointless in 14th.

Trouble flared in the 23rd minute, when Al-Hilal's Crysencio Summerville clashed with Ismael Bennacer, making his debut in an Al-Gharafa shirt.

It kicked off when Summerville grabbed Al-Gharafa's Abdulrahman Al-Rashidi by the shirt and shoved him hard, knocking him to the ground off the pitch.

As players rushed to intervene, Bennacer yanked the Al-Hilal man forcefully by the head, and violent clashes erupted between the two sides.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

The referee brandished a straight red to Summerville, then returned once things had calmed to show Bennacer the same.



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