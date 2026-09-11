Argentina's Franco Mastantuono scored his first goal in a Fiorentina shirt during the clash with Venezia today, Friday, in the fourth round of the Italian league, handing his side a thrilling 2-1 lead.

The goal from the Real Madrid loanee came in remarkable fashion. He collected two balls in quick succession on the right in the 29th and 30th minutes, lashing both efforts home with his left foot from outside the box to beat the Venezia goalkeeper.

Mastantuono had been superb before opening his account, making just his fourth Serie A appearance for the club.

His scoring start coincided with the debut of new coach Paolo Vanoli, who took charge in place of Grosso after a dismal opening to the campaign. Fiorentina had failed to pick up a single point in their first three matches.