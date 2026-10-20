Video: after the missed penalty, Ronaldo squanders the strangest chance of the season!

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a night to forget. The Al-Nassr captain missed a penalty at the end of the first half against Neom on Tuesday evening, then squandered a glaring chance at the start of the second, as the two sides met in the tenth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Having blazed his spot-kick in the dying seconds of the first half, the Portugal star wasted another clear opening in bizarre fashion. The miss piled on the misery and raised serious questions over his finishing on the night.

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The chance arrived in the third minute of the second half. Ronaldo met a headed pass from Senegalese teammate Sadio Mane after an Al-Nassr corner, leaving the skipper with an empty net in front of him and a golden opportunity to score.

Somehow, he fired it over the crossbar. It was the kind of miss that defies belief from a player of his experience and his record in front of goal.

Two costly moments within minutes, then. First the penalty, then the sitter at the start of the second half, and his outing against Neom had turned into a night of pure frustration. All eyes were now on whether he could respond and put things right before the final whistle.