Video: after En-Nesyri, a new Moroccan shines in the skies of Asia

Monday served up another standout Moroccan display in the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Ittihad striker Youssef En-Nesyri shone to fire his side to a 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan's Nasaf.

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En-Nesyri grabbed the winner in the final minute from a direct free kick, the first of his career.

Al-Ain star Hussein Rahimi kept up his stunning run in the competition too, scoring a superb goal against Iran's Tractor on Monday evening in the third round.

The 24-year-old Moroccan netted his side's winner, pouncing on a perfect cross from the right and turning it home with real skill after shaking off his marker.

That strike took Rahimi to 5 goals in 3 matches of the Asian tournament, scoring for the third game running. Two came against Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, two more against Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, and now one against Tractor.

He tops the tournament's scoring charts, out in front of the field. Match after match he proves his worth and his knack for making the difference when it counts.