Famous Turkish singer Rafet El Roman has sent Trabzonspor fans into a frenzy. He posted a video on his social media accounts holding the club's maroon and blue shirt and firing off a message to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

El Roman filmed the clip after his concert in the Dutch city of The Hague. The shirt, he explained, was a gift from one of his female fans, and he insisted that "Trabzonspor's fans are spread all over the world".

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On the back of the shirt he scrawled his own name alongside his favourite number, "10", the very number worn by the Egyptian star. He joked: "Mohamed Salah might get angry with me".

Then came a direct message to Salah himself: "Mr Mohamed Salah, welcome to Trabzonspor. We wish you many goals, and we even wish you the title this season".

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According to 61saat, the Turkish artist signed off with a special greeting to the club's supporters: "Trabzonspor's fans are everywhere in the world. My greetings and all my love to them".