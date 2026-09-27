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Video: A striking admission from Firas Al-Buraikan after the Amman night

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Saudi Arabia vs Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
Gulf Cup
F. Al-Buraikan
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Iraq

The maestro explains the secret behind the brilliance

Firas Al-Buraikan made a striking admission after firing Saudi Arabia to a 3-0 win over Oman in the second round of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Read also: The third blow: a new star leaves the Saudi Arabia camp at Gulf Cup 27

The Al-Ahli forward scored a superb brace to take his tally to four goals. That leaves him just one behind Abdullah Al-Hamdan, on five, in the race to become the top scorer of the current generation in the tournament.

Al-Buraikan had faced plenty of criticism over his inconsistent form with the national team. He answered his doubters against Oman with a dazzling display.

Speaking to Qatar's "Alkass" network after the match, he said: "I have not been playing in my position for 3 years, and when I play as a striker, I always prove myself."

He added: "I am very happy to score two goals, and this is the product of great teamwork. My aim is to give everything I have for the national team and the club in what is to come, and our goal is to win the title."

He concluded: "We are happy with this victory, and the level was different from the Kuwait match, because opening fixtures are always difficult, and the most important thing is qualification."

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