Video: A refereeing expert answers... Did Al Ahly deserve a penalty against Ceramica Cleopatra?

Former international referee Mahmoud El-Banna has given his opinion on the controversial incident in the match between Al Ahly and Ceramica Cleopatra on Tuesday evening in the Egyptian Premier League.

Al Ahly were held to a 1-1 draw by Ceramica Cleopatra in their clash on Tuesday at the Arab Contractors Stadium, in the first round of the Egyptian Premier League play-offs.

In stoppage time, there was significant controversy over the refereeing after Al Ahly claimed a penalty following a handball by a Ceramica player. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology was called upon, and match referee Mahmoud Wafa reviewed the play and confirmed that no penalty had been committed.

The decision sparked a wave of anger, and Al Ahly players strongly protested against the referee after the final whistle, forcing him to leave the ground under police escort.

For his part, Mahmoud Al-Banna told Modern mti TV that referee Mahmoud Wafa had not initially awarded anything and had been called upon by VAR to review the incident.

He continued: “I showed the referee an angle from behind the goal, which is a deceptive angle; it did not clarify whether the hand was extended from the body or not.”

He continued: “The clearest angle was the offside angle, which showed that the player was trying to avoid the ball by pulling his hand back, and the hand did not make a sideways movement to extend the body.”

Mahmoud Al-Banna concluded: “Therefore, the decision not to award a penalty was correct, as the player was attempting to avoid touching the ball, and in this instance the referee’s final decision was correct.”

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