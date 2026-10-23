Cristiano Ronaldo turned down the man of the match award after Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Roshn League.

The Al-Nassr captain's side ran out 3-1 winners today, Friday, at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo was at his sharpest. He made it 2-0 in the 49th minute, heading home a free-kick cross whipped in by his compatriot Joao Felix.

The Portuguese then thought he had another, finishing off a pass from Saudi teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan, only for the flag to go up for offside.

Those performances earned him the man of the match award. But Ronaldo refused to take it, choosing instead to hand it to Al-Hamdan after the striker's standout display.

"The Don" walked over to the Saudi forward at full time, presented him with the award himself and posed for a commemorative photo. Fans on social media lapped it up.

Al-Hamdan had plenty to savour against Al-Faisaly. He opened the scoring, teed up Brazil's Angelo for the third and created the goal Ronaldo saw ruled out for offside.

The win sent Al-Nassr temporarily top of the Saudi League table, their tally up to 25 points, level with Al-Qadsiah, who face a tricky test against Al-Hilal.