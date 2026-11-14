Video: a message from Singapore: Vinicius responds to his critics in resounding fashion

Vinicius Junior's brace carried plenty of meaning for the Brazilian star. He is going through a difficult period with Real Madrid amid mounting criticism over his declining attacking output and his failure to score on several occasions.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil began their Asian tour during the current November international break with a tough clash against Japan. The Seleao are using the test to continue their preparations and settle on the best features of their line-up ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

Japan marked the first stop on the programme. Ancelotti hopes to use the two friendlies to try out some of his players and gauge their readiness, before the team wrap up their camp against Singapore next Tuesday at the same stadium.

Japan stun Brazil with two early goals

The start was not what Ancelotti had wished. Japan caught their guests off guard in the 15th minute through their star Takefusa Kubo, who took a well-placed pass from teammate Ritsu Doan, drove into the penalty area and fired a left-footed shot that nestled in the net of goalkeeper Moriscco. The Samurai led.

Brazil had no chance to catch their breath. Just four minutes later, in the 19th minute, Shuto Nakano sent a fine low cross into the penalty area and Kaito Nakamura met it with a calm, precise finish that settled to the right of Moriscco. Brazil faced a difficult test early on.

Vinicius rocket brings Brazil back into the match

Two goals down, Brazil needed one of their stars to save the situation. Vinicius Junior answered. He reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute, taking a pass from Bruno Guimaraes in front of the penalty area before unleashing a stunning rocket that the Japanese goalkeeper could not keep out.

That strike was more than an attempt to pull one back. It carried a special significance for Vinicius on a personal level, a reminder of the goalscoring ability that has long set him apart at Real Madrid, at a moment when he needs to recover his self-confidence. The pressures surrounding him at the Spanish giants have mounted because of his declining attacking numbers.

The Spanish newspaper Marca highlighted the goal, considering that it came at a vitally important time for the player given the difficult circumstances he is going through at Real Madrid.

It wrote: "A wonderful goal from Vinicius Junior to redeem himself at a difficult time for him at Real Madrid, with his suspension continuing and criticism of his performances."

Fellow Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo praised the shot, confirming that it restored hope for Brazil after they found themselves two down against an opponent who imposed their superiority in the opening minutes.

It said: "The Real Madrid player recovered his goalscoring instinct by scoring a wonderful goal in the match between Brazil and Japan. Vinicius unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, and the ball settled in the top corner of the goal. This goal restored hope for Brazil, who until that point had been far below the level of Japan."

Vinicius did not settle for pulling one back. He struck the Japanese net again in the 75th minute for his second and Brazil's second, taking another pass from Bruno Guimaraes before firing a powerful shot that struck the left post and then settled inside the net. The Seleao were level at 2-2, and the Real Madrid star had recovered his goalscoring threat in striking fashion.

Brace reopens the file on Vinicius's numbers

The significance of the brace grows against his Real Madrid numbers this season. The player had scored only one goal for the Spanish giants across all competitions, against Real Sociedad, and managed only three assists in La Liga. He had neither scored nor assisted in the Champions League, according to data from the website "Transfermarkt".

Vinicius Junior ended his goalscoring drought, finding the net for the first time since last September in a Brazil shirt and last August with Real Madrid. The spell away from scoring had lasted several weeks. For the royal club's fans, it was a reassuring message about his ability to recover his instinct in front of goal.

Japan arrived with great ambitions, keen to confirm their progress and continue their positive results against the giants of world football. The encounter carried a special character between the two sides. They had met in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, where Brazil edged it 2-1, while Japan had claimed a notable friendly win over the Seleao 3-2 in October 2025.

Between Brazil's desire to confirm their superiority and Japan's ambition for revenge, Vinicius stole the limelight. His brace could mark a new beginning, if he can carry his international brilliance over to Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures.