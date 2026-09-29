Barcelona star Anthony Gordon put England ahead against the Czech Republic, heading home the opener in the 47th minute of Tuesday evening's clash in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

His goal arrived early in the second half. Gordon met a superb cross from Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold with a well-placed header, sending the ball the opposite way to the Czech goalkeeper to hand the Three Lions the lead.

Gordon keeps shining in an England shirt. He also scored in the previous round against Spain, a 3-2 defeat to La Roja, underlining his attacking value to the side during this run.

England dominated almost every phase of the contest. They exploited a numerical advantage after Pavel Sulc was sent off in the 25th minute, forcing the hosts to sit deep as the visitors kept the ball and piled on the pressure.

The goal carried a special edge, uniting two players from the two poles of Spanish football. Gordon joined Barcelona at the start of this season from Newcastle, while Alexander-Arnold has worn Real Madrid's colours since arriving from Liverpool the season before last.







