Video: "A laugh, a glance, then departure: Laporta chooses the most mocking response to Mbappé's penalty"

Joan Laporta had a striking way of responding to the controversy over the penalty awarded to Kylian Mbappé in Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander. Asked about the incident, the Barcelona president simply shot back a sarcastic look, refused to say a word, climbed into his car and drove off.

Laporta was leaving the opening ceremony of the "Kings of the World" exhibition at Barcelona's city hall on Monday when a journalist caught him off guard. The exhibition, staged by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, celebrates the Spanish national team's title under coach Luis de la Fuente. Quizzed on the controversial penalty, Laporta chose silence, settling for a sarcastic expression that said plenty without him offering a single word.

The decision triggered a wave of criticism in the Catalan press. Referee Munuera Montero pointed to the spot after a collision between Mbappé and Racing defender Prati at the El Sardinero stadium, sparking furious objections from the home side's players and fans.

Catalan newspaper «Sport» splashed on the incident with the headline "Scandal at El Sardinero! The anger over Mbappé's controversial penalty". The paper argued the contact on the French forward was minimal, before the referee stepped in and gave the penalty after a review by the video assistant referee technology "VAR".

"Mundo Deportivo" labelled Real Madrid's opener a "ridiculous penalty". The paper noted that Prati's intervention amounted to no more than a light touch of his arm on Mbappé's chest, who went down inside the area, while video referee Mila Alfíndez saw no clear foul that merited summoning the referee for a review.

It all unfolded in the 10th minute. Mbappé skipped past the Racing defender inside the box, the referee awarded the foul amid protests from the hosts, and the French forward stepped up a minute later. He buried the penalty with a powerful strike to the right of goalkeeper Aguirrezabala for Real Madrid's first goal. Real went on to win 3-0.