Jose Mourinho made the Clasico his personal theatre once again. Real Madrid's Portuguese boss erupted when Kylian Mbappe struck in the 87th minute to seal a 2-1 win at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The defining image came from the technical area. Mourinho dropped to his knees in front of the benches, clenched his fist and stuck out his tongue, a moment that stole the spotlight on his first visit to the ground since returning to the fray against Barcelona.

A record full of controversy at the Camp Nou

This was hardly the first time the Portuguese had lit the fuse against Barcelona. Back in April 2010, he celebrated Inter Milan's passage to the Champions League final at the Camp Nou, a night when the water sprinklers were switched on mid-celebration.

Clashes with the club's biggest names litter his past. He aimed accusations at Frank Rijkaard and referee Anders Frisk, and poked Tito Vilanova in the eye during the 2011 Spanish Super Cup.

A celebration that comes after an attack on Barcelona

His gesture landed just days after a string of pointed remarks about the Negreira case. Mourinho compared it to the Calciopoli scandal and branded it a potential candidate for the biggest refereeing corruption scandal in the world. The row flared up again the moment he celebrated in front of the Barcelona benches.

On the pitch, Mbappe opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Raphinha levelled for the Catalans in the 61st, before the French striker had the final word with his second in the 87th. The win cut Real Madrid's gap on league leaders Barcelona to three points.