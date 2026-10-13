Norwegian side Viking rattled Bayern Munich from the first whistle in their second league phase fixture of the Champions League, taking the game to the German champions.

Defender Gianni Stensness headed them in front inside two minutes, handing Bayern an early problem nobody saw coming.









Zlatko Tripic swung in a precise corner from the right. Stensness climbed above everyone in the box and powered his header past goalkeeper Jonas Urbig for 1-0.









That was Tripic's first assist in Europe's elite competition this season, and it sits alongside some remarkable domestic numbers: 19 goals created in 21 Norwegian league matches.

Statistics account MisterChip pointed out on X that "Viking's goal came 72 seconds after the start of the match, making it the fourth fastest goal to hit the back of Bayern Munich's net in the Champions League era (since the competition's new format began in 1993)".









Three men got there quicker against the Bavarians. Real Madrid's Arda Guler struck after 35 seconds last season, Barcelona's Raphinha needed 55 seconds in 2024, and former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney found the net in one minute and three seconds back in 2010. The Viking man's effort came after one minute and 12 seconds.

Fifth on the list is Dani Alves, who shook the Bayern net after one minute and 24 seconds for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.