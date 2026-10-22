Video: a grand welcome for Messi in Oviedo ahead of receiving the "Princess of Asturias Award for Sports"

Lionel Messi touched down in Oviedo on Thursday, and a huge crowd greeted the Inter Miami star the moment he reached his hotel.

Dozens of fans had gathered to welcome the Argentine, who collects the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on Friday.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Messi flew in by private jet from Miami and went straight to the hotel, where a large crowd and the official welcome ceremony hosted by the foundation's president awaited him.

The Reconquista Hotel stands as a symbol of these awards, as does the Campoamor Theatre, the venue for the ceremony.

Excitement built through the morning. Admirers and fans lined up outside the hotel, all hoping for a glimpse of the Argentine star.

Messi finally appeared alongside his wife Antonela, both dressed in black, and the pair stopped to greet members of the Reconquista team.





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Programme of Messi's visit to Oviedo:

- This afternoon (5:30 pm): an event with students, the academic community and the general public at the Sports Palace.

- Tonight: an official dinner with His Majesty the King and Queen of Spain and the rest of the award winners.

- Friday morning (11:40): a royal reception for the award winners at the Reconquista Hotel with the Asturias medallists, the favourite sons, and the adopted sons of 2026.

Princess Leonor will present them with a commemorative pin and take a group photo with the award winners.

- Friday: an official lunch.

Friday afternoon (6:30 pm). The official awards ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo.

- Friday night: a direct flight to New York.







