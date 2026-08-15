Portugal's Danilo Pereira landed Al-Ittihad in trouble on his Saudi Roshn League debut, the defender making two costly errors inside six disastrous minutes.

Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Khaleej on Saturday at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The hosts went into the break a goal to the good. Then came a disastrous restart, and Pereira was at the heart of it.

His first mistake arrived in the 52nd minute. Domínguez rose to head home a cross for the equaliser after the Portuguese defender failed to pick up his man.

Pereira wasn't done there. A few minutes later he kicked out at an Al-Khaleej defender off the ball, and referee Majed Al-Shamrani sent him off in the 58th minute after consulting VAR.

Down to ten men, Germany's Jens Wissing had to sacrifice an attacking option, bringing on Saudi defender Hassan Kadesh in place of French winger Moussa Diaby.