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Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral came out on top in his never-ending feud with the fans of arch-rivals Al-Nassr after the Clasico between the two sides in the Saudi Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 on Friday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a fixture postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Demiral stole the show after the final whistle, celebrating wildly in front of both sets of supporters inside the ground.

He started by running towards the Al-Ahli fans, pointing to the club badge on his chest.

Next, the Turkish defender grabbed a special Al-Ahli flag and marched to the centre of the pitch to plant it. That provoked some of the Al-Nassr players, who got into a heated exchange with him.

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Demiral wasn't finished. Cameras caught him holding up the number 2 to some of the fans at the Al-Inma Stadium, a gesture some read as a nod to the club's two AFC Champions League Elite titles.

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It was the latest chapter in his running battle with the Al-Nassr fans, which dates back to last April's Clasico, when he clashed with several players.

On the pitch, the Turkish defender was one of the standout performers and a key reason behind the win. He even picked up the man of the match award, something he has rarely managed.

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Demiral had actually found the net in the 31st minute. Bento, the Riyadh side's Brazilian goalkeeper, misjudged his rush off his line, and the ball dropped to the defender in front of an empty net for a simple header.

But Argentine referee Facundo Tello went to the video review after the goal had been given and eventually ruled it out, judging that Al-Ahli midfielder Ziyad Al-Johani had impeded Bento.

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The decision infuriated Al-Ahli's Dutch head coach Marino Pusic, who argued with the referee that the goal was legitimate.

Former Saudi referee Fahad Al-Mirdasi disagreed with the call, insisting the goal should have stood because there was no contact.

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Speaking via the official account of the "Nadina" programme on "MBC 1", Al-Mirdasi said: "In the 31st minute, an incorrect decision to disallow Al-Ahli's goal."

He added: "Al-Ahli player Ziyad Al-Johani did not commit any foul against Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento Matheus. It was a wrong intervention by the VAR to call the referee over, and the goal should have been given."

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Demiral was in the thick of it again after the break, winning Al-Ahli a penalty in the 67th minute.

He took a cross inside the box as Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan tried to get back at him, then went to ground appealing for a spot kick.

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Tello initially waved away the Al-Ahli players' protests. Then he went to the video review for a closer look and pointed to the spot.

Ivan Toney made no mistake. The English striker stepped up and drilled it powerfully to the right of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who couldn't reach it, for the Jeddah side's second goal in the 71st minute.

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The knockout blow came in the 75th minute. Al-Ahli's Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan swung in a corner and Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez headed home the Jeddah side's third.

The win lifts Al-Ahli to 24 points and fourth in the Saudi league table, 4 points behind third-placed Al-Nassr, who stay on 28 points.